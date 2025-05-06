Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Isbel headshot

Kyle Isbel News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Isbel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Isbel finally got the Royals on the board with a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. He's now homered twice in his last four games after leaving the yard only once in 29 games prior. Outside of his two home runs, Isbel does not have an extra-base hit since April 16 and continues to lack notable production with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 95 plate appearances.

