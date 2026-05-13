Kyle Isbel News: Idle against lefty
Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
With southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago, the Royals will stock up on some extra right-handed bats. Isbel will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Michael Massey, Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen.
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