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Kyle Isbel News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago, the Royals will stock up on some extra right-handed bats. Isbel will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Michael Massey, Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen.

Kyle Isbel
Kansas City Royals
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