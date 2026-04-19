Kyle Isbel News: Idle Sunday
Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The Royals will stock up some extra right-handed bats to counter Yankees southpaw Ryan Weathers, so Isbel will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone. Isbel had started each of the last four games but went 1-for-10 at the dish, bringing his season average down to .265.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Isbel See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review13 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Isbel See More