Kyle Isbel News: Idle Sunday

Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals will stock up some extra right-handed bats to counter Yankees southpaw Ryan Weathers, so Isbel will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone. Isbel had started each of the last four games but went 1-for-10 at the dish, bringing his season average down to .265.