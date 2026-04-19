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Kyle Isbel News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals will stock up some extra right-handed bats to counter Yankees southpaw Ryan Weathers, so Isbel will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone. Isbel had started each of the last four games but went 1-for-10 at the dish, bringing his season average down to .265.

Kyle Isbel
Kansas City Royals
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