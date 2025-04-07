Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Isbel headshot

Kyle Isbel News: Knocks three hits, including homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Isbel went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Twins.

Isbel popped his first homer of 2025 off Simeon Woods Richardson in the sixth inning, launching the solo shot 401 feet to right field. With this effort, the 28-year-old collected his first three-hit game since Aug. 12, 2024, which was also against the Twins. Isbel doesn't offer much fantasy intrigue outside of the deepest of leagues as he is currently the strong side of a platoon and hits in the bottom of the Kansas City lineup.

