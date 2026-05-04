Kyle Isbel News: Not in Monday's lineup
Isbel is not in the Royals' starting lineup against the Guardians on Monday.
Even with right-hander Tanner Bibee taking the mound for the Guardians, the lefty-hitting Isbel will take a seat for Monday's series opener while Lane Thomas starts in center field and bats sixth. Over his last nine games, Isbel has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with one steal, one home run, two RBI and six runs scored.
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