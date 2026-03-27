Kyle Isbel News: On bench for season opener
Isbel isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Isbel will take a seat for the Royals' season opener, as southpaw Chris Sale takes the mound for Atlanta. Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas and Starling Marte will fill the outfield from left to right Friday.
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