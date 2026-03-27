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Kyle Isbel News: On bench for season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Isbel isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Isbel will take a seat for the Royals' season opener, as southpaw Chris Sale takes the mound for Atlanta. Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas and Starling Marte will fill the outfield from left to right Friday.

Kyle Isbel
Kansas City Royals
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