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Kyle Isbel News: Rare day off versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals often hold the left-handed-hitting Isbel out of the lineup against southpaws, but he'll take a seat against right-hander Gerrit Cole in the series finale. Lane Thomas will replace Isbel in center field and will bat sixth.

Kyle Isbel
Kansas City Royals
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