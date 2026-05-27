Kyle Isbel News: Rare day off versus righty
Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
The Royals often hold the left-handed-hitting Isbel out of the lineup against southpaws, but he'll take a seat against right-hander Gerrit Cole in the series finale. Lane Thomas will replace Isbel in center field and will bat sixth.
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