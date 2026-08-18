Kyle Karros Injury: Likely back for weekend series
Karros (concussion) has resumed baseball activity at Colorado's team complex in Scottsdale, MLB.com reports.
Karros is eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday, but that does not seem likely. Instead, it's suggested that Karros is trending toward activation for Colorado's weekend series against the Guardians.
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