Kyle Karros News: Adds late homer

Karros went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 15-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Karros' homer came off position player Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning. They all count the same in the box score, and for Karros, this long ball ended a stretch of 29 contests without a homer and eight games without an extra-base hit. The third baseman is batting .208 with a .603 OPS, two homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored, seven doubles and two stolen bases over 52 games. That production is mostly similar to what he showed in his first 43 big-league contests last year.