Kyle Karros News: Earns roster spot
Karros will begin the 2026 season on the big-league roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Karros was the favorite to claim the third base job coming into spring training, and his performance during the exhibition season aligned with those expectations. He collected 15 hits across 39 at-bats -- four of which went for extra bases -- and struck out only in nine times in 41 plate appearances. Karros will presumably draw the majority of starts at third base to begin the season, though his role hasn't been defined.
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