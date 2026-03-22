Kyle Karros headshot

Kyle Karros News: Earns roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Karros will begin the 2026 season on the big-league roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Karros was the favorite to claim the third base job coming into spring training, and his performance during the exhibition season aligned with those expectations. He collected 15 hits across 39 at-bats -- four of which went for extra bases -- and struck out only in nine times in 41 plate appearances. Karros will presumably draw the majority of starts at third base to begin the season, though his role hasn't been defined.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Karros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Karros See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
183 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
190 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago