Kyle Karros News: Exiting starting nine
Karros is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Rangers.
Karros had started the previous four games, but this is the third time he's been absent from the lineup across the past eight contests. He's sporting just a .226/.331/.301 batting line with one home run in 45 games this season. Willi Castro is covering third base and batting leadoff for the Rockies on Tuesday.
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