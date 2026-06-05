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Kyle Karros News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Karros is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Karros started at third base each of the previous four contests but will take a seat in Friday's series opener. Willi Castro will man the hot corner for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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