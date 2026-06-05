Kyle Karros News: Exiting starting nine
Karros is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Karros started at third base each of the previous four contests but will take a seat in Friday's series opener. Willi Castro will man the hot corner for the Rockies.
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