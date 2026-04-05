Kyle Karros News: Getting first day off
Karros is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Karros started Colorado's first eight games of the season at third base but will hit the bench Sunday after beginning the year in a 5-for-25 slump. Willi Castro will shift to the hot corner while Edouard Julien receives a start at second base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Karros See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Karros See More