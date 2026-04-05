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Kyle Karros News: Getting first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Karros is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Karros started Colorado's first eight games of the season at third base but will hit the bench Sunday after beginning the year in a 5-for-25 slump. Willi Castro will shift to the hot corner while Edouard Julien receives a start at second base.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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