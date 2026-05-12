Kyle Karros headshot

Kyle Karros News: Grabbing seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Karros is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Karros will get a breather after he had a modest nine-game hitting streak come to an end in the Rockies' last contest Sunday in Philadelphia. Willi Castro will cover third base and bat seventh in Karros' stead.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Karros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Karros See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
13 days ago
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
MLB
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
Author Image
Jason Collette
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago