Kyle Karros News: Grabbing seat Tuesday
Karros is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Karros will get a breather after he had a modest nine-game hitting streak come to an end in the Rockies' last contest Sunday in Philadelphia. Willi Castro will cover third base and bat seventh in Karros' stead.
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