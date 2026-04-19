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Kyle Karros News: Hits first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Karros went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Karros blasted his first homer of 2026, turning on a Roki Sasaki fastball and sending it 448 feet into the left-field bleachers in the fifth inning. In addition to being his first long ball, it marked the third baseman's first extra-base hit since March 29, when he doubled against the Marlins. With just a .633 OPS through 22 games, Karros will look to build on this performance and find his stride at the plate.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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