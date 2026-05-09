Kyle Karros News: Nine-game hitting streak
Karros went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a double Saturday against the Phillies.
Karros doubled in a pair in the fourth inning, which also extended his hitting streak to nine games. He's gone 10-for-32 with three doubles, six RBI and four runs scored in that span. Even with that hot stretch, Karros is hitting only .223 with nine RBI across 135 plate appearances on the season. He has been Colorado's primary third baseman all season, though he has been out of the lineup in two of the team's last six games against right-handers.
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