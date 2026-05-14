Kyle Karros News: Not in Colorado lineup
Karros is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.
Karros' playing time has been trending downward lately, as this is the second time in the last three games and the fourth time across the last 12 tilts that he's been out of the lineup. Willi Castro will play third base for Colorado.
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