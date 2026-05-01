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Kyle Karros News: Not in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Karros is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus Atlanta.

It's a routine day off for Karros, who had started each of the previous 14 games. Willi Castro will handle third base and bat seventh for the Rockies in the series opener.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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