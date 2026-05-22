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Kyle Karros News: Out of Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Karros isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.

Karros will get a day to reset Friday after going 0-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games. His absence will allow Chad Stevens to start at third base and bat ninth.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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