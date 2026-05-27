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Kyle Karros News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 3:54pm

Karros isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Karros' three-run homer Tuesday extended his hitting streak to three games, but he'll grab a seat on the bench to begin Wednesday's series finale. Willi Castro will start at third base as a result, opening up second for Edouard Julien.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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