Kyle Karros News: Resting Wednesday
Karros isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Karros' three-run homer Tuesday extended his hitting streak to three games, but he'll grab a seat on the bench to begin Wednesday's series finale. Willi Castro will start at third base as a result, opening up second for Edouard Julien.
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