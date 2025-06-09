Menu
Kyle Karros News: Returns to Double-A lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 4:56pm

Karros (undisclosed) has gone 3-for-15 with two RBI, four runs and one stolen base in six games since being activated from Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list last Tuesday.

Karros is off to a slow start at the dish since returning from an unspecified injury, but he was firing on all cylinders prior to landing on the IL. The 22-year-old is hitting .312 with two home runs and five stolen bases in 28 games for Hartford on the season.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
