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Kyle Karros News: Sitting in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 3:44pm

Karros isn't in the lineup Thursday versus the Padres.

Karros got his first lineup omission of the season Sunday, but he started in all three games in the series versus Houston afterwords. The third baseman went 2-for-7 with four walks and a RBI in the three game set that concluded Wednesday. With the 23-year-old on the bench again Thursday, Willi Castro shifts to the hot corner and Edouard Julien is starting at second base.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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