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Kyle Karros News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Karros is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Willi Castro will cover third base while Karros receives a breather Wednesday. Karros had started in each of the Rockies' previous four games, going 2-for-11 with two walks and a run.

Kyle Karros
Colorado Rockies
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