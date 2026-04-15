Kyle Karros News: Sitting Wednesday
Karros is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Willi Castro will cover third base while Karros receives a breather Wednesday. Karros had started in each of the Rockies' previous four games, going 2-for-11 with two walks and a run.
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