Kyle Karros News: Spectating with righty on mound

Karros is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Karros will hit the bench for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Willi Castro will step in at third base in place of Karros, who has a four-game active hitting streak but has cobbled together an underwhelming .213/.339/.277 slash line over 115 plate appearances on the season.