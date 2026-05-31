Kyle Karros News: Tallies third homer
Karros went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.
Karros was not in the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit for Sterlin Thompson in the seventh inning. Karros went yard in that at-bat for his third home run of the season, and second in his last four games. He's struggled to a .208 average across 185 plate appearances, and his playing time has started to slip over the last three weeks.
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