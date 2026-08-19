Kyle Leahy News: Blanks Cincy for win No. 10
Leahy (10-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Reds, scattering three hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.
The right-hander fired 57 of 90 pitches for strikes and only allowed one runner to even reach second base against him, before Leahy handed the ball of to his bullpen to complete the shutout. It's the fourth time in his last 10 starts that Leahy has blanked the opposition, and over that span he's gone 5-0 with a stellar 1.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB through 52.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come this weekend on the road in Philadelphia.
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