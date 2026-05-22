Kyle Leahy News: Cardinals-Reds rained out
Leahy will have his start pushed back after Friday's contest against the Reds was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, and Leahy will draw a start in one of those tilts. He's collected a 3.94 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB through 45.2 innings this season in his transition into the Cardinals' rotation.
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