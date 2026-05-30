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Kyle Leahy News: Doesn't make it through fifth frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Leahy allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

Leahy looked good through four innings, giving up just four hits and no runs. However, he began the fifth by surrendering a run on two hits through three batters, and he was then removed for a reliever. Leahy needed 78 pitches go cover his 4.1 frames, so he probably wasn't going to go much deeper despite the quick hook. The right-hander entered Saturday having gone exactly five or 5.1 innings in eight of his 10 starts, and he's completed six innings just once on the season. Leahy does have a favorable 5-3 record, but his 4.25 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB over 55 innings are uninspiring.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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