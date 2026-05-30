Kyle Leahy News: Doesn't make it through fifth frame
Leahy allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.
Leahy looked good through four innings, giving up just four hits and no runs. However, he began the fifth by surrendering a run on two hits through three batters, and he was then removed for a reliever. Leahy needed 78 pitches go cover his 4.1 frames, so he probably wasn't going to go much deeper despite the quick hook. The right-hander entered Saturday having gone exactly five or 5.1 innings in eight of his 10 starts, and he's completed six innings just once on the season. Leahy does have a favorable 5-3 record, but his 4.25 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB over 55 innings are uninspiring.
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