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Kyle Leahy News: Earns first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:12am

Leahy (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings.

Leahy worked through traffic all afternoon, allowing at least one baserunner in every inning he worked and needing 97 pitches (54 strikes) to complete five frames. The right-hander was especially inefficient early, laboring through 48 pitches over the first two innings. However, the only damage on the scoreboard came in the third inning on a two-run homer that Kerry Carpenter lifted over the center field wall. While Leahy limited the runs Sunday, he'll need to be more efficient moving forward, especially with a matchup scheduled against Boston for his next start.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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