Kyle Leahy News: Falters late in no-decision

Leahy allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Leahy notched a season-high eight strikeouts and cruised through four scoreless innings before unraveling in a five-run fifth inning that included two home runs. It snapped a solid stretch to open May for the 28-year-old, who entered the contest having allowed just two earned runs across 16.1 frames during the month. He'll carry a 4.44 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB over 50.2 innings this season into a home matchup against the Cubs next weekend.