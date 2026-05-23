Kyle Leahy News: Falters late in no-decision
Leahy allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.
Leahy notched a season-high eight strikeouts and cruised through four scoreless innings before unraveling in a five-run fifth inning that included two home runs. It snapped a solid stretch to open May for the 28-year-old, who entered the contest having allowed just two earned runs across 16.1 frames during the month. He'll carry a 4.44 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB over 50.2 innings this season into a home matchup against the Cubs next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers17 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 419 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More