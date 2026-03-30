Kyle Leahy News: Hit hard in loss
Leahy (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings.
Making just his second MLB start, Leahy immediately found himself in trouble, giving up a leadoff triple to Francisco Lindor who eventually came around to score. The right-hander struggled to limit traffic all day, allowing at least one hit in every inning he pitched. While Leahy was able to work into the sixth frame throwing 79 pitches, the constant contact led to dangerous situations throughout the outing and four runs crossing the plate. After starting the final game of 2025, the 28-year-old is now adjusting to a rotation role and will look to find more consistency in his next outing against Detroit.
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