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Kyle Leahy News: Logs third win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Leahy (3-3) earned the win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out seven across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Leahy opened Tuesday's start strongly by striking out the side in the first inning. He kept the Pirates off the board over the next four frames but unravelled a bit in the sixth, giving up three runs on four hits (including home runs from Oneil Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn) before being pulled. Leahy got enough run support from his Cardinals teammates to come away with the win, but the nine hits he yielded were a season high. He sits at a 5.52 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 29.1 innings and is slated to make his next start next week at home against the Brewers.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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