Kyle Leahy News: Picks up fourth win Monday

Leahy (4-3) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on six hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over 5.1 innings against Milwaukee. He struck out five.

The right-hander allowed some traffic but was charged with just one run, which scored after George Soriano allowed an inherited runner to cross following Leahy's exit with two runners on and one out in the sixth inning. Monday marked the first time the 28-year-old exceeded five innings this season, and while his 4.93 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with a 27:13 K:BB across 34.2 innings aren't anything special, he's now picked up four wins and has factored into the decision in all seven starts in 2026. Leahy's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against San Diego.