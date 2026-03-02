Kyle Leahy News: Scuffles in second spring outing
Leahy yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates.
Leahy was immediately in hot water, giving up a leadoff double to start the game which was followed by a Konnor Griffin two-run home run. He needed 54 pitches to cover his 2.2 innings and recorded only one strikeout. The expectation is that Leahy will break camp as a member of the Cardinals' rotation, though he didn't help his case with Sunday's shaky outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week183 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week211 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0227 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move228 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer248 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More