Kyle Leahy headshot

Kyle Leahy News: Scuffles in second spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Leahy yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates.

Leahy was immediately in hot water, giving up a leadoff double to start the game which was followed by a Konnor Griffin two-run home run. He needed 54 pitches to cover his 2.2 innings and recorded only one strikeout. The expectation is that Leahy will break camp as a member of the Cardinals' rotation, though he didn't help his case with Sunday's shaky outing.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy
