Kyle Leahy headshot

Kyle Leahy News: Spotless in third Grapefruit start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Leahy struck out five across four perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League start against the Mets.

Leahy bounced back from a rough second spring training outing with a stellar effort Saturday, requiring only 47 pitches to cruise through his four frames. The right-hander remains a favorite to capture one of the final spots in the Cardinals' rotation, and that the club is considering opening the year with a six-man setup would only increase his chances.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
