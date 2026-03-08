Kyle Leahy News: Spotless in third Grapefruit start
Leahy struck out five across four perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League start against the Mets.
Leahy bounced back from a rough second spring training outing with a stellar effort Saturday, requiring only 47 pitches to cruise through his four frames. The right-hander remains a favorite to capture one of the final spots in the Cardinals' rotation, and that the club is considering opening the year with a six-man setup would only increase his chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week189 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week217 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0233 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move234 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More