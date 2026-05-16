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Kyle Leahy News: Stingy in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Leahy (5-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander completed six innings for the first time this season, collecting his first quality start on 90 pitches (59 strikes). Leahy has benefitted from some solid offensive support in 2026, with the Cardinals averaging 4.6 runs in his nine starts to help offset his 3.94 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB through 45.2 innings. He'll look to win his fourth straight decision in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Cincinnati.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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