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Kyle Leahy News: Strikes out six in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Leahy (2-2) picked up the win Friday against the Astros, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts across five innings.

Leahy served up a pair of solo homers in the third inning and loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but he was able to strike out both Christian Vazquez and Isaac Paredes to escape further damage. He then allowed another solo shot in the fifth. Leahy's transition from reliever in 2025 to a starter this season has yielded subpar results, as he now owns a 5.21 ERA and subpar 13:8 K:BB through 19 innings. He doesn't possess swing-and-miss stuff and therefore doesn't carry much, if any, fantasy upside. Leahy's next start should come next week in Miami.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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