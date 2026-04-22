Kyle Leahy News: Sunk by Marlins
Leahy (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings as the Cardinals fell 4-1 to the Marlins. He struck out two.
All eight hits off the right-hander were singles, as Miami hitters played small ball, but Leahy also helped create some of his own problems as he walked home a run in the second inning. He exited the mound after 89 pitches (50 strikes), and Leahy will take a 5.63 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 24 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 175 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 175 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Leahy See More