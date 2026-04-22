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Kyle Leahy News: Sunk by Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Leahy (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings as the Cardinals fell 4-1 to the Marlins. He struck out two.

All eight hits off the right-hander were singles, as Miami hitters played small ball, but Leahy also helped create some of his own problems as he walked home a run in the second inning. He exited the mound after 89 pitches (50 strikes), and Leahy will take a 5.63 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 24 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Pittsburgh.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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