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Kyle Leahy News: Tosses five scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Leahy did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two hits and four walks over five scoreless innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

Leahy's control wasn't stellar, as he issued a season-high four walks, but the Padres struggled to string together hits while the right-hander turned in his first scoreless outing of the season. After factoring into the decision in each of his first seven starts (4-3), Sunday marked the 28-year-old's first no-decision of the campaign. He'll carry a 4.31 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 39.2 innings into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Royals.

Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals
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