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Kyle Manzardo News: Absent from starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Manzardo is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in St. Louis.

The Guardians are facing a lefty for the sixth time in their last eight games, and Manzardo has been out of the lineup for five of those tilts versus southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base and David Fry will serve as the designated hitter against Matthew Liberatore.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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