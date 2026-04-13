Kyle Manzardo News: Absent from starting lineup
Manzardo is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in St. Louis.
The Guardians are facing a lefty for the sixth time in their last eight games, and Manzardo has been out of the lineup for five of those tilts versus southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base and David Fry will serve as the designated hitter against Matthew Liberatore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More