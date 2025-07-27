Kyle Manzardo News: Delivers another run

Manzardo went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Royals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Manzardo gave Cleveland a lead in the 10th inning before the Guardians were stung by Jonathan India's three-run home run in the bottom of the frame. The RBI was the 10th in the last eight games for Manzardo, who has gone 9-for-27 with three home runs and two doubles during that stretch.