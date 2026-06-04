Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Manzardo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo was in the lineup the last time the Guardians faced a lefty, but he'll take a seat in this one as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the bump. Rhys Hoskins is handling first base for Cleveland.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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