Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Getting day off versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

With the Royals sending southpaw Cole Ragans to the bump, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will head to the bench for just the second time through the Guardians' first 15 games of the season. Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the infield and will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter in place of Manzardo, who is batting .125 with a 16.7 percent walk rate and 28.6 percent strikeout rate so far in April.

