Kyle Manzardo News: Getting day off versus lefty

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

With the Royals sending southpaw Cole Ragans to the bump, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will head to the bench for just the second time through the Guardians' first 15 games of the season. Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the infield and will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter in place of Manzardo, who is batting .125 with a 16.7 percent walk rate and 28.6 percent strikeout rate so far in April.