Kyle Manzardo News: Goes deep again
Manzardo went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
Manzardo clubbed his seventh home run of the season to give Cleveland an early lead in the second inning. It was the second straight game with a home run for Manzardo, who is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits and three RBI in the first two games of the series. He's feasted on New York pitching during his brief time in the majors, going 8-for-21 (.381) with seven extra-base hits (four HR) and six RBI over seven contests.
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