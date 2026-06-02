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Kyle Manzardo News: Goes deep in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Manzardo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Guardians' 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Manzardo gave the Guardians a 3-2 lead in the fourth after taking Cam Schlittler deep to right-center field for a two-run home run. It was the sixth home run of the season for Manzardo and fourth in his last 12 games, though he's behind pace to match the 27 deep balls that he struck in the 2025 regular season. He has a .688 OPS with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored across 185 plate appearances this season.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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