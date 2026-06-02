Kyle Manzardo News: Goes deep in Tuesday's win
Manzardo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Guardians' 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
Manzardo gave the Guardians a 3-2 lead in the fourth after taking Cam Schlittler deep to right-center field for a two-run home run. It was the sixth home run of the season for Manzardo and fourth in his last 12 games, though he's behind pace to match the 27 deep balls that he struck in the 2025 regular season. He has a .688 OPS with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored across 185 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More