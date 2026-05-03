Kyle Manzardo News: Goes deep in win

Manzardo entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter and belted a three-run home run in his lone plate appearance in a 14-6 win over the Athletics.

Manzardo finished up the game at first base after stepping in for Rhys Hoskins against right-hander Luis Morales. It was the second home run of the season and first in 17 games for Manzardo, who hasn't developed as hoped for in his third season in the majors. He's serving as the strong side of a platoon at first base, but the Manzardo/Hoskins tandem is slugging a league-low .283 with just two home runs and 11 RBI among first basemen.