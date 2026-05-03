Kyle Manzardo News: Goes deep in win
Manzardo entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter and belted a three-run home run in his lone plate appearance in a 14-6 win over the Athletics.
Manzardo finished up the game at first base after stepping in for Rhys Hoskins against right-hander Luis Morales. It was the second home run of the season and first in 17 games for Manzardo, who hasn't developed as hoped for in his third season in the majors. He's serving as the strong side of a platoon at first base, but the Manzardo/Hoskins tandem is slugging a league-low .283 with just two home runs and 11 RBI among first basemen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1419 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More