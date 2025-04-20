Kyle Manzardo News: Goes yard again Sunday

Manzardo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Sunday's 5-4 victory against the Pirates.

The 24-year-old drew his fourth start of the season at first base and blasted a long ball for the second consecutive day. Manzardo took southpaw reliever Joey Wentz deep in the seventh inning to stretch Cleveland's lead to 4-1. Manzardo is now slashing .212/.321/.545 with six homers, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored over 81 plate appearances.