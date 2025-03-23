Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Manzardo (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's spring game against the Reds.

The 24-year-old was scratched from Friday's starting nine due to left shoulder inflammation, but his return to action two days later indicates the injury was a minor concern. Manzardo has a .976 OPS through 16 games in spring training and appears set to fill a full-time role between first base and designated hitter for the Guardians.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now