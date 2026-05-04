Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Manzardo typically starts against right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench for the series opener in Kansas City while Michael Wacha toes the rubber for the Royals. The Guardians will go with Rhys Hoskins at first base in place of Manzardo, who has followed up his 27-homer 2025 season with just two long balls through his first 31 games of 2026.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Chris Bennett
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago