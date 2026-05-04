Kyle Manzardo News: Heading to bench Monday

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Manzardo typically starts against right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench for the series opener in Kansas City while Michael Wacha toes the rubber for the Royals. The Guardians will go with Rhys Hoskins at first base in place of Manzardo, who has followed up his 27-homer 2025 season with just two long balls through his first 31 games of 2026.