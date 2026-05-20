Kyle Manzardo News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The Guardians typically hold the left-handed-hitting Manzardo out against left-handed starters, but he'll miss out on a start Wednesday against right-hander Drew Anderson. Cleveland will go with Rhys Hoskins at first base as the replacement for Manzardo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More