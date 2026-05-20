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Kyle Manzardo News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians typically hold the left-handed-hitting Manzardo out against left-handed starters, but he'll miss out on a start Wednesday against right-hander Drew Anderson. Cleveland will go with Rhys Hoskins at first base as the replacement for Manzardo.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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